Left Menu

Govt Launches Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund to Drive Clean Technology Adoption

Minister Brown highlighted that the fund will lower upfront costs for businesses, allowing them to improve productivity and reduce long-term operating expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:21 IST
Govt Launches Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund to Drive Clean Technology Adoption
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts emphasized the long-term environmental benefits of the initiative, noting that the transport sector accounts for 18% of New Zealand’s total emissions. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has introduced the Low Emissions Heavy Vehicle Fund (LEHVF) to support businesses in adopting clean technologies and reduce the cost of purchasing low- and zero-emissions heavy vehicles. The initiative, announced by Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, aims to accelerate economic growth while reducing the environmental impact of the transport sector.

With $27.75 million allocated under Budget 2024, the LEHVF will help offset up to 25% of the cost of new low-emissions heavy vehicles and the conversion of existing higher-emitting vehicles to cleaner alternatives. Minister Brown highlighted that the fund will lower upfront costs for businesses, allowing them to improve productivity and reduce long-term operating expenses.

"The LEHVF is a key part of the Government’s strategy to boost economic growth by making low-emissions technology more accessible to businesses. By reducing day-to-day operating costs, this will ultimately save money for consumers," Brown said.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts emphasized the long-term environmental benefits of the initiative, noting that the transport sector accounts for 18% of New Zealand’s total emissions. EECA's (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) modeling suggests that the fund could replace up to 500 diesel-only vehicles with zero- or low-emissions alternatives by 2028, preventing approximately 366,622 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the vehicles' lifecycles.

"This fund is a one-time initiative, but its cumulative emissions benefits will extend well beyond the immediate future," Watts added.

The LEHVF will undergo a review in six months to assess its effectiveness and adapt to ongoing advancements in clean technology.

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024