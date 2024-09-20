Infamous Jewel Thief Ajay Yadav Arrested After Fierce Police Encounter

Ajay Yadav, a notorious criminal wanted for his involvement in a high-profile jewellery shop robbery, was apprehended on Friday following a tense encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) and local police under Jaisinghpur Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma confirmed that Yadav, who had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, was tracked down after the police received intelligence about his whereabouts. During the arrest, Yadav suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and one police officer was injured. The arrest marks a critical breakthrough in the investigation into the daylight robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur.

The robbery, which involved the theft of a significant haul of gold and silver jewellery, was orchestrated by Yadav and his accomplices. The police have already arrested nine individuals involved and recovered the looted items. However, four suspects remain at large. Ajay Yadav was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries during the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)