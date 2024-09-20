Left Menu

Tirupathi Prasadam Controversy: Investigation Demanded Over Allegations of Substandard Ingredients

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi call for detailed investigation into allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupathi Prasadam laddu. Lab reports suggest use of beef tallow and animal fat in ghee. Political and religious sentiments involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:49 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has voiced a demand for a thorough investigation following reports suggesting the use of substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the preparation of Tirupathi Prasadam laddu. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury emphasized the need for stringent action if the claims hold any truth.

She expressed concern over the potential motives behind these actions, stating, 'If people have committed this out of greed and to save money, it is extremely wrong. We are grateful for this Prasad, and such actions disrespect the devotion of worshippers.'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the gravity of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's allegations against the YSCRP government. He called for an in-depth investigation. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy backed these claims with lab reports indicating the presence of animal fats in ghee supplied to Tirumala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

