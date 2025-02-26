Left Menu

Adulterated Ghee Seized in Gujarat Raid

Officials seized 4,000 kg of suspected adulterated ghee worth Rs 17.5 lakh in Gujarat's Banaskantha district from Shri Navkar Dairy Products. The firm, which had its license revoked, was allegedly mixing the ghee with unapproved substances. Samples have been sent for testing, with further action pending.

Palanpur | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:28 IST
Authorities in Gujarat recently seized 4,000 kg of potentially adulterated ghee from a dairy firm's premises in Banaskantha district. Valued at Rs 17.5 lakh, the tainted product was found at Shri Navkar Dairy Products, whose license was previously revoked for regulatory violations.

The action was taken following suspicions that the ghee, intended for sale in Rajasthan during festivals, was mixed with soybean and interesterified vegetable fat. Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Authority took samples for testing, emphasizing the company's history of flouting food safety regulations.

Addition of adulterants in food products is not new for this firm; it has been fined in the past for similar infractions, including adulterating edible oil and mixing color in chili products. Further legal steps will be determined once laboratory results are received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

