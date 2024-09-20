Jana Small Finance Bank Unveils 'Liquid Plus' Fixed Deposit with Lucrative Returns

In a significant financial development, Jana Small Finance Bank announced the introduction of its 'Liquid Plus' Fixed Deposit scheme. The new product offers an attractive interest rate of 6.75% per annum for deposits held between 7 to 180 days.

The scheme is designed for various customer segments including individuals, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and corporates seeking short-term investment opportunities. With a minimum deposit of INR 10 Lakhs, and acceptance of bulk deposits up to INR 200 Crores, the bank aims to provide a flexible and lucrative option for managing surplus funds.

'Liquid Plus' stands out for its innovative features such as T+0 (same day) redemption, partial withdrawal, and an Instant Overdraft facility. Additionally, the absence of pre-maturity redemption charges enhances its appeal, making it a highly adaptable and beneficial fixed deposit investment option.

(With inputs from agencies.)