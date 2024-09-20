Left Menu

RTMC Welcomes Court's Sentencing of Reckless Truck Driver in Fatal N3 Crash

An RTMC crash reconstruction expert, Terence Murphy, led the investigation into the incident, uncovering several damning findings.

Updated: 20-09-2024 17:30 IST
RTMC Welcomes Court's Sentencing of Reckless Truck Driver in Fatal N3 Crash
An RTMC crash reconstruction expert, Terence Murphy, led the investigation into the incident, uncovering several damning findings.
  South Africa
  • South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the decision of the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court to impose a direct jail sentence on Ndumiso Petros Dzanibe, a truck driver responsible for a fatal crash that claimed two lives on the N3 highway near Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg last year.

Dzanibe was found guilty of causing the deaths of a traffic officer and a tow truck driver and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 10 years imprisonment for two counts of culpable homicide. In addition, he received sentences for other charges: six months for reckless driving, three months for exceeding the speed limit, and six months for failing to report the crash. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The tragic accident occurred in September last year when Dzanibe, driving at 128 km/h48 km/h above the restricted speed limit for his class of vehicle—ploughed into a heavy vehicle that had overturned on the road. The collision resulted in the deaths of a traffic officer and a tow truck driver. An ambulance official was severely injured, and another traffic officer sustained minor injuries. Dzanibe fled the scene and failed to report the crash.

An RTMC crash reconstruction expert, Terence Murphy, led the investigation into the incident, uncovering several damning findings. Dzanibe was found to have been driving with an expired professional driving permit, at a speed far above the limit, with defective brakes, and under the influence of alcohol. Murphy’s report also highlighted that Dzanibe ignored warning signs about the crash ahead and fled the scene after causing the accident.

Murphy’s thorough investigation and report were crucial in the court’s sentencing. Dzanibe did not challenge the findings and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The RTMC commended Terence Murphy for his exemplary work and expressed hope that the sentence would serve as a stern warning to other drivers about the severe consequences of reckless driving.

While acknowledging that the sentence cannot undo the loss of life, RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi expressed hope that it would bring some closure to the victims' families. Msibi also noted that although the RTMC would have preferred a harsher sentence, it respects the court’s decision, believing that justice has been served.

This sentencing sends a clear message that reckless and negligent driving resulting in fatalities is a criminal offense that can lead to imprisonment.

 
 

