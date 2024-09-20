Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Hit New All-Time High Despite Mixed Asset Performance

India's forex reserves rose to a record USD 689.458 billion for the week ended September 13, an increase of USD 223 million. Despite this overall growth, the reserves saw a decrease in foreign currency assets, while gold reserves increased. Special Drawing Rights and IMF reserve positions also experienced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:14 IST
India's Forex Reserves Hit New All-Time High Despite Mixed Asset Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's forex reserves reached a new all-time high of USD 689.458 billion for the week ending September 13, marking an increase of USD 223 million, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday.

The rise follows a significant jump of USD 5.248 billion in the previous week, ending on September 6, bringing the total to USD 689.235 billion.

However, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, saw a decrease of USD 515 million to settle at USD 603.629 billion. These assets are affected by the valuation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen.

Gold reserves experienced an upsurge, rising by USD 899 million to USD 62.887 billion. Conversely, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by USD 53 million to USD 18.419 billion, and India's position with the IMF declined by USD 108 million to USD 4.523 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024