Delhi's Strategic Push for Women's Safety: Immediate Measures and Long-term Plans

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena convened the 19th meeting of the Task Force on Women's Safety, issuing vital instructions on various agenda items. The LG reviewed the status of dark spots in the city, initiating a 15-day special drive to identify and rectify these vulnerable areas.

Saxena mandated the submission of 'before and after' photos of the illuminated dark spots to the LG Secretariat for monitoring. He also instructed the Delhi Police to conduct a fresh audit near bus stops. Safetipin Audit identified 1,406 dark spots, with 1,158 already illuminated. The LG urged the MCD to complete the task within a month.

Further, the LG called for training 500 women to drive public transport and integrating panic buttons in 1,121 buses with the emergency call number 112. The Delhi Police has installed 10,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and deployed 15 all-women PCR vans. Campaigns like 'Nirbheek' and 'Nazuk' promote gender equality and respect. The LG also emphasized the need for clean and safe facilities for women and revising the gender-sensitive curriculum.

Saxena highlighted the importance of a comprehensive change in social mindset to ensure women's safety. High-ranking officials from various departments, including Delhi Police, MCD, and Health Department, attended the meeting to coordinate these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)