Pulsar Suni Released After 7.5 Years in Actress Assault Case

Sunil NS, aka Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the high-profile actress assault case, has been released after serving seven and a half years in prison. Charged under multiple sections of IPC and IT act, he was granted bail after previous denials in 2022 and 2023.

Updated: 20-09-2024 23:19 IST
Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the infamous actress assault case, was released on Friday after spending seven and a half years behind bars. Suni faced multiple charges under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, including Sections 120 (B), 109, 342, 366, 354, 354B, 357, 376D, 201, and 212 read with Section 34 of the IPC, and Sections 66 A and 66 E of the IT Act.

He received bail in connection with the assault and two other related cases. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Suni's bail pleas in 2022 and 2023.

In his March 2023 plea, he argued, "There is absolutely no chance of the trial being concluded in the near future. The applicant has not moved any other court seeking the same relief and shall not move a similar application during the pendency of this application. The petitioner is not in a position to defend his case properly by consulting and discussing with his lawyer, since he is not on bail and is not being produced in court every day. The basic right of the applicant to defend his case properly itself is defeated." The case involves an actress who acted in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, who alleged that she was abducted and molested in her car by a group of men on the night of February 17, 2017. There were a total of 10 accused in the case. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

