Qualcomm Considers Intel Takeover
Qualcomm has recently approached Intel with a proposal for a takeover, according to sources from the Wall Street Journal. This potential acquisition could significantly impact the technology sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:56 IST
In a surprising move, Qualcomm has approached Intel about a potential takeover in recent days, according to sources reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Details about the negotiations remain scarce, but the potential acquisition could have substantial implications for the tech industry.
Further coverage and updates on this developing story can be found on the source platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qualcomm
- Intel
- takeover
- acquisition
- technology
- WSJ
- news
- corporate
- deal
- negotiation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Entertainment News: Ben Stiller Thrills at TIFF, Ticketmaster Under Probe, Rich Homie Quan Dies, and More
IATA Announces Theme for 2024 World Safety and Operations Conference: "Embracing Innovation and Technology"
Sports News Highlights: Tragedies, Triumphs and Legal Setbacks
Netflix Renews 'Unicorn Academy' for a Magical Second Season
Dye Technology and AI in Medical Innovation