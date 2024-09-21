Left Menu

Qualcomm Considers Intel Takeover

Qualcomm has recently approached Intel with a proposal for a takeover, according to sources from the Wall Street Journal. This potential acquisition could significantly impact the technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:56 IST
In a surprising move, Qualcomm has approached Intel about a potential takeover in recent days, according to sources reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Details about the negotiations remain scarce, but the potential acquisition could have substantial implications for the tech industry.

Further coverage and updates on this developing story can be found on the source platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

