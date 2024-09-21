Left Menu

Jharkhand Suspends Mobile Internet During Competitive Exam to Prevent Malpractices

Jharkhand will suspend mobile internet services for over five hours on September 21 and 22 to ensure fair conduct of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). The move aims to curb malpractices that have been observed in previous exams.

21-09-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mobile internet services will be suspended across Jharkhand for five and a half hours on two consecutive days starting Saturday, to prevent malpractices during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official statement.

The suspension, running from 8 AM to 1.30 PM on September 21 and 22, aims to ensure the exams are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Past incidents revealed that some individuals had exploited mobile applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, to engage in unfair practices.

The Jharkhand Government asserted that eliminating these loopholes is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process. The government concluded that suspending mobile internet, mobile data, and Wi-Fi connectivity during the examination hours is a prudent and necessary step. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will hold the examination across 823 centers, anticipating the participation of about 6.40 lakh candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

