Jharkhand Suspends Mobile Internet During Competitive Exam to Prevent Malpractices

Mobile internet services will be suspended across Jharkhand for five and a half hours on two consecutive days starting Saturday, to prevent malpractices during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official statement.

The suspension, running from 8 AM to 1.30 PM on September 21 and 22, aims to ensure the exams are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Past incidents revealed that some individuals had exploited mobile applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, to engage in unfair practices.

The Jharkhand Government asserted that eliminating these loopholes is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the recruitment process. The government concluded that suspending mobile internet, mobile data, and Wi-Fi connectivity during the examination hours is a prudent and necessary step. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will hold the examination across 823 centers, anticipating the participation of about 6.40 lakh candidates.

