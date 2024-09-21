Left Menu

Elderly Couple Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run Near Kanpur Temple

An elderly couple was killed in a hit-and-run outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur. The incident occurred at approximately 5 AM when a reversing car struck the sleeping couple. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:29 IST
Mahesh Kumar, Kanpur Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple met a tragic end on Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple in Kanpur, authorities reported. The incident took place at approximately 5 AM when a driver, visiting the temple, struck the couple who were sleeping near the temple premises.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred just after dawn. Confirming the details, police officials stated that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras around the temple complex, hoping the footage will quickly lead to the identification and apprehension of the driver responsible.

Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, said, "At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage." Nirbhay Shrivastava, a local security personnel, added, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."

(With inputs from agencies.)

