Boeing Co Presents 'Best and Final Offer' to Union

Boeing Co announced its 'best and final offer,' claiming it has made significant improvements based on feedback from the union and employees. The company presented the offer to the union before sharing it with employees, aiming to address key concerns and finalize negotiations.

Boeing Co has unveiled what it describes as its 'best and final offer,' which incorporates significant improvements and addresses feedback from union representatives and employees.

The aerospace giant emphasized that it presented the newly revised offer to the union before disseminating it to employees.

This strategic move is aimed at resolving ongoing negotiations and addressing key concerns to reach a final agreement.

