Shiv Sena MP Backs Police in Badlapur Assault Case: Celebrations Erupt Over Justice

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Maske, accompanied by party workers, visited the hospital on Tuesday to meet the injured policeman involved in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The policeman who shot the accused was consoled and assured by the MP and workers of unwavering support from the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday morning as Shiv Sena workers displayed posters and distributed sweets after the sexual assault accused, Akshay Shinde, was shot dead by police during a retaliatory encounter on Monday. The community, which had witnessed the incident, expressed relief and joy at the station.

One worker commented on the palpable change in the atmosphere, stating that the same station witnessed both the incident and the public rejoicing over the death of the accused. He expressed satisfaction that justice was served and said the event doubled their trust in the government. Another worker highlighted the increase in perceived safety and confidence in police action moving forward.

Additional praise was directed toward the police for their courage in handling the situation. One party worker noted the commendable bravery shown by the police, especially the officer involved in the shootout, and emphasized that such actions strengthen public faith in the commitment to safeguarding women's rights in the state.

The post-mortem of the accused's body will be conducted by experts from JJ Hospital and a forensic team. Earlier, a panchnama was performed in the presence of a judge after the body was brought to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on Monday night. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)