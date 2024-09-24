Left Menu

Nagaland Govt to Draft Proposal for Frontier Nagaland Territory Soon: Minister Temjen Imna

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna assured that the state government will soon present a draft proposal for the Frontier Nagaland Territory. This follows appeals from the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU). Both groups are advocating for a separate state comprising parts of Eastern Nagaland.

Nagaland Minister & BJP leader Temjen Imna (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna announced that the state government is likely to unveil a draft proposal for the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) soon. He emphasized that the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union (ENLU) had urged the government for this draft.

Addressing reporters, Minister Temjen Imna, who heads Tourism and Higher Education in the state, noted that ENPO and ENLU should hold internal meetings to decide feasible steps. "Their discussions will guide the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet more effectively," Imna stated.

This announcement came after a new ENPO team reminded the state government to comment on the draft proposal highlights. ENPO has been advocating for a new state, consisting of regions from Eastern Nagaland. ENLU, a forum of legislators from the eastern districts, supports this agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

