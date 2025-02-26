State Government Pledges Healthcare Modernization

A delegation from the State Association of Medical and Dental Teachers convened with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday at his official residence, according to an official release. The group, led by president Balveer Verma and general secretary Piyush Kapila, presented their demands, receiving assurance of consideration from the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Sukhu emphasized the need for adopting modern technology in medical colleges. He assured that the state would extend comprehensive support to fortify these institutions. Instructions have been laid out for equipping all medical colleges with advanced medical apparatus to enhance patient care.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans for setting up modern laboratories in medical colleges as part of the government's commitment to improving healthcare access statewide. Additionally, he reviewed plans to elevate facilities at Shimla Cancer Hospital, stressing the prompt installation of a PET scan machine at IGMC Shimla.

Sukhu announced that a Centre of Excellence for Cancer will be established in Hamirpur, featuring cutting-edge treatment capabilities, including PET scan and LINAC machines. The latter is noted for its precise cancer treatment abilities with minimal side effects. He concluded by maintaining the status quo on the merger of the medical college cadre.

