INS Talwar Anchors in Mombasa to Strengthen Indo-Kenyan Maritime Ties

INS Talwar, an Indian Navy stealth frigate, arrived in Mombasa, Kenya, aiming to bolster Indo-Kenyan maritime cooperation. The visit focuses on joint naval exercises, enhancing trade, and showcasing India's commitment to mutual growth. High-level discussions and agreements in various sectors further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:47 IST
INS Talwar arrived in Kenya on Sunday (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

INS Talwar, the frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, docked at the Mombasa harbor in Kenya on Sunday, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Ministry of Defence announced that during the ship's stay, the navies of Kenya and India will engage in numerous professional interactions and cross-exchange visits, aimed at enhancing cooperation and bolstering interoperability. 'Personnel from both navies will participate in a wide range of activities to further improve collaboration,' read the statement.

The visit is also a testament to the historic and evolving relationship between India and Kenya, rooted in shared maritime geography and strong economic ties. A press release highlighted the continuous trade, investment, and people-to-people contact between the two nations, calling attention to the 'Joint Vision Statement' on maritime cooperation released by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in December 2023.

INS Talwar, commissioned on June 18, 2003, is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet. Under the command of Captain Jithu George, the 300-person frigate serves as a pivotal asset in the region. The visit comes shortly after high-level talks in December 2023, where India pledged USD 250 million in credit to modernize Kenya's agricultural sector, further solidifying India's role as a key development partner.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of mutual trade and investment, sharing that 'India has been a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.' The promise of a USD 250 million line of credit aims to modernize Kenya's agriculture, reflecting shared goals as two agrarian economies. Additionally, five Memorandums of Understanding were signed in areas including sports, IT, and education, further expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

