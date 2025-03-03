Indian Naval Ships Arrive in Thailand to Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

As part of the ongoing training deployment of the First Training Squadron (1TS) to Southeast Asia, Indian Naval Ships INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera arrived at Phuket Deep Sea Port, Thailand, on 01 March 2025. The ships received a warm and ceremonial welcome from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), accompanied by a vibrant performance from the RTN band.

Senior Officer, 1TS, Captain Anshul Kishore, along with the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships, met with Rear Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command. Their discussions focused on strengthening regional security, exploring avenues for joint training exercises, and fostering goodwill activities to enhance bilateral relations.

To commemorate the occasion, a reception was hosted onboard the Indian Training Squadron. The event brought together senior RTN leadership, diplomats, and members of the Indian diaspora, reinforcing the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Throughout the port call, the Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy will engage in a series of cooperative activities designed to enhance operational synergy and maritime collaboration. The planned interactions include professional discussions, cross-training visits, yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, a naval band performance, and the Passage Exercise (PASSEX), further demonstrating the commitment to interoperability and shared security objectives.

The Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy share a long-standing, friendly relationship, which has grown stronger over the years through regular joint exercises, exchanges, and training initiatives. This visit further cements the bond between the two maritime forces, reinforcing mutual understanding and fostering enhanced cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.