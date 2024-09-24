Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Police Encounter in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra police's killing of Badlapur accused Akshya Shinde has sparked political controversy. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale defends the police's self-defence actions, while Shiv Sena members call for proper investigation but criticize opposition for politicizing the incident.

The Maharashtra police's killing of Akshya Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur case, has ignited a political firestorm in the state. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale firmly believes that there is no room for politics in this matter, emphasizing that the police acted in self-defence. Athawale pointed out that the entire opposition had demanded harsh measures against Shinde. 'He tried to snatch the gun, and the police fired at him in self-defence,' Athawale told ANI. 'There is no need for any political games here. Law and order in Maharashtra remain strong.'

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat echoed Athawale's sentiments, stating that although the matter could have been taken to court, the police responded appropriately to a direct threat. 'The population called for the culprit's hanging. Normally, he would be sent to custody and the court would handle the case, but he pointed a gun at the police, who then acted,' said Shirsat, adding that an investigation is underway and the opposition is merely politicking. 'No case will be closed without a thorough enquiry.'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam questioned the opposition's stance, asking what their reaction would be had a policeman been harmed. 'I ask the opposition: don't you think the victim's family finally received justice?' Nirupam stated to ANI. 'Before the encounter, the accused attempted to snatch a policeman's revolver. If something had happened to the officer, would they have done anything? The culprit deserved punishment. I support the Maharashtra police and question the opposition's sudden interest in politics over this incident. What were they doing when Mamata Banerjee protected the RG Kar culprit? Justice has been served; politics should have no place here.'

