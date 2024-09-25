Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Kushinagar and Ghazipur Raids

The Kushinagar police have apprehended a gang member involved in counterfeit currency operations near Bintolia village, under Sevarhi police jurisdiction. Following an encounter, authorities seized fake notes worth Rs 30,000. The arrested suspect, Mustaqeem, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, faces eight serious charges, according to police reports.

Additionally, the police confiscated Rs 10,000 in real currency, a country-made pistol, and several bullets. They noted that ten other gang members had already been detained in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Zahid, alias Sonu, was killed during a gunfight with the Special Task Force (STF) Unit Noida Kotwali Gahmar and GRP Dildarnagar Police in Ghazipur. Zahid, who had a Rs 100,000 reward on his head, was wanted for the murders of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables. During the clash, Zahid suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The police recovered an illegal .32 caliber pistol, two empty cartridges, and a bag of illegal liquor from the scene. His accomplice managed to escape.

The slain RPF constables were killed on the Guwahati Express on the night of August 19-20 while they were attempting to smuggle illegal liquor. Their bodies were subsequently disposed of on the train tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)