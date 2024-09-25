Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Kushinagar and Ghazipur Raids

Kushinagar police arrested Mustaqeem, involved in fake currency, recovering Rs 30,000 in fake notes. Ten gang members were previously arrested. In a related incident, Mohammad Zahid, wanted for killing two RPF constables, was killed in a Ghazipur encounter. Authorities recovered weapons and illegal liquor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:25 IST
Kushinagar Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kushinagar police have apprehended a gang member involved in counterfeit currency operations near Bintolia village, under Sevarhi police jurisdiction. Following an encounter, authorities seized fake notes worth Rs 30,000. The arrested suspect, Mustaqeem, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, faces eight serious charges, according to police reports.

Additionally, the police confiscated Rs 10,000 in real currency, a country-made pistol, and several bullets. They noted that ten other gang members had already been detained in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Zahid, alias Sonu, was killed during a gunfight with the Special Task Force (STF) Unit Noida Kotwali Gahmar and GRP Dildarnagar Police in Ghazipur. Zahid, who had a Rs 100,000 reward on his head, was wanted for the murders of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables. During the clash, Zahid suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The police recovered an illegal .32 caliber pistol, two empty cartridges, and a bag of illegal liquor from the scene. His accomplice managed to escape.

The slain RPF constables were killed on the Guwahati Express on the night of August 19-20 while they were attempting to smuggle illegal liquor. Their bodies were subsequently disposed of on the train tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

