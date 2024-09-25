Left Menu

German Official Slams UniCredit's Aggressive Takeover of Commerzbank

German finance ministry state secretary Florian Toncar criticized UniCredit's aggressive bid for Commerzbank, warning against hostile takeovers. He stressed the importance of stakeholder cooperation during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers. The German government is under scrutiny for its partial sale of Commerzbank shares, with some lawmakers deeming it mishandled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:29 IST
German Official Slams UniCredit's Aggressive Takeover of Commerzbank

German finance ministry state secretary Florian Toncar has criticized UniCredit's aggressive bid for Commerzbank, deeming it both 'aggressive' and 'unwise'.

The remarks come after a closed-door meeting with lawmakers, where Toncar highlighted the risks posed by a hostile takeover and called for greater stakeholder cooperation.

Commerzbank is fighting to remain independent amidst growing political and economic pressures, as the German government faces criticism for its partial sale of a 12% stake earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024