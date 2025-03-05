Left Menu

Census Shake-up: Advisory Committees Disbanded, Stakeholders React

The U.S. Census Bureau has disbanded its advisory committees, ending the contributions of demographers, statisticians, and community advocates. The decision, announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, leaves stakeholders concerned about the absence of external feedback on vital census planning and concerns about potential setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 05:07 IST
Census Shake-up: Advisory Committees Disbanded, Stakeholders React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Census Bureau has disbanded its advisory committees, a decision that surprised many stakeholders. These bodies, comprised of demographers, statisticians, and leaders from advocacy groups, provided critical technical expertise to the bureau. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the committees' purposes 'have been fulfilled.'

The disbanding includes the Census Scientific Advisory Committee and the 2030 Census Advisory Committee. Members were informed via emails that were later shared with the Associated Press. Organizations like the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund revealed that the National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic, and Other Populations also faced termination.

The committees offered their expertise largely for free, focusing only on travel and lodging costs for meetings. Critic Arturo Vargas, chair of the now-defunct 2030 Census Advisory Committee, described the move as a significant setback, suggesting it diminishes the bureau's capacity to adjust plans based on external feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025