Census Shake-up: Advisory Committees Disbanded, Stakeholders React

The U.S. Census Bureau has disbanded its advisory committees, a decision that surprised many stakeholders. These bodies, comprised of demographers, statisticians, and leaders from advocacy groups, provided critical technical expertise to the bureau. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that the committees' purposes 'have been fulfilled.'

The disbanding includes the Census Scientific Advisory Committee and the 2030 Census Advisory Committee. Members were informed via emails that were later shared with the Associated Press. Organizations like the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund revealed that the National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic, and Other Populations also faced termination.

The committees offered their expertise largely for free, focusing only on travel and lodging costs for meetings. Critic Arturo Vargas, chair of the now-defunct 2030 Census Advisory Committee, described the move as a significant setback, suggesting it diminishes the bureau's capacity to adjust plans based on external feedback.

