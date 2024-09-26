Left Menu

Hindu College Celebrates Alumna Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka’s PM

Hindu College, Delhi, celebrates alumna Harini Amarasuriya’s appointment as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The college lauds her journey from being a Sociology student to leading the nation, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:08 IST
Hindu College Celebrates Alumna Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka’s PM
Harini Amarasuriya, Sri Lanka's PM (Photo/@Dr_HariniA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindu College in Delhi has expressed immense pride in its alumna, Harini Amarasuriya, becoming the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The college celebrates this remarkable achievement by recognizing her journey from being a student to holding this prestigious office.

Amarasuriya, a member of the National People's Power (NPP) party, is an academic, rights activist, and university lecturer renowned for her work in education and social justice. Her appointment is seen as a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

Reflecting on this milestone, Hindu College's principal, Prof. Anju Srivastava, highlighted Dr. Harini's years at the Sociology Department (1991-1994) and expressed immense pride in her leadership role. The college's unique student-led parliamentary system, which elects a prime minister annually, is cited as a contributing factor to her leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024