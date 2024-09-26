Hindu College Celebrates Alumna Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka’s PM

Hindu College in Delhi has expressed immense pride in its alumna, Harini Amarasuriya, becoming the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The college celebrates this remarkable achievement by recognizing her journey from being a student to holding this prestigious office.

Amarasuriya, a member of the National People's Power (NPP) party, is an academic, rights activist, and university lecturer renowned for her work in education and social justice. Her appointment is seen as a significant milestone in Sri Lankan politics.

Reflecting on this milestone, Hindu College's principal, Prof. Anju Srivastava, highlighted Dr. Harini's years at the Sociology Department (1991-1994) and expressed immense pride in her leadership role. The college's unique student-led parliamentary system, which elects a prime minister annually, is cited as a contributing factor to her leadership skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)