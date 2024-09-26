Goods Train Derails in Jharkhand, Rail Traffic Disrupted

A goods train derailed near Tupkadih in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, railway officials confirmed on Thursday. According to the Bokaro Railway Protection Force (RPF), two wagons of the train derailed and overturned while crossing between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections on Thursday morning.

The derailment has significantly disrupted rail traffic on the route, with more than 10 trains being diverted, officials reported. Additionally, the operation of trains on the downline track has been suspended due to severe damage. Restoration efforts are currently in progress.

A 15-member team of Bokaro RPF is at the scene of the incident. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)