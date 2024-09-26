Maharashtra Signs MoUs for 15,000 MW Clean Energy Projects

The Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde signed three crucial memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Thursday for pumped storage projects (PSP), aimed at generating 15,000 megawatts of electricity.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that this initiative would involve a substantial investment of Rs 82,000 crores and create employment for about 18,000 people. 'An important MoU has been signed today in the field of PSP. This will not only generate significant electricity but also boost the job market and attract massive investments,' he said.

Fadnavis further elaborated that the MoUs are set to enable the generation of around 56,000 megawatts of clean and green energy. He emphasized the government's vision of producing 50 percent clean energy by 2030, marking these agreements as vital steps toward that goal. Additionally, the MoUs include projects in floating solar, wind energy, and green hydrogen, promising investments of Rs 47,000 crores and creating 18,000 new jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)