Family of Deceased Accused Seeks Burial Site Amidst Legal Challenges

Akshay Shinde's family, struggling to find a burial site, has turned to the Bombay High Court. Even after Shinde's death, they face obstacles securing land for his grave, prompting a legal petition. The court is involved in maintaining law and order and addressing complications surrounding his burial rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Akshay Shinde, the deceased accused in the Badlapur rape case who was killed in a police encounter, has approached the Bombay High Court once again. The family seeks permission to find a burial site for Shinde, as attempts to locate land for his grave have been unsuccessful even posthumously.

Initially, the family tried to secure a burial site in Badlapur. They then searched in Ambarnath but faced challenges there as well, sources reported. As a result, they filed a petition in the Bombay High Court through their lawyer, Amit Katarnavare.

Katarnavare informed the court that Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, had identified a burial location in Ambarnath. However, permission from the officer in charge was denied despite spending the entire day on the procedure. The court instructed the public prosecutor to ensure law and order in the area to prevent any issues. The public prosecutor stated, 'Two police officers are posted outside Akshay Shinde's house to ensure no untoward incidents occur.'

The prosecutor added that some progress had been made in finding a cemetery, although the situation remains complex. Judge Mohite-Dere expressed frustration over lawyers making public statements, emphasizing that lawyers should adhere to their profession and ensure the truth prevails. The court acknowledged the petition and is reviewing the circumstances surrounding Shinde's burial rights. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

