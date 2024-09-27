EAC-PM Suggests Relaxed Regulations to Boost Domestic Timber Production

The Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) has proposed that state governments exempt high-value native timber species, including Teak, Gurjan, and Meranti, from the need for felling and transit permits on private lands.

According to a working paper titled 'Agroforestry: Missing Trees for the Forests,' these changes could simplify the process for farmers, allowing them to grow these valuable species and alleviate pressures on India's native forests.

The EAC-PM also suggested implementing a single-window clearance system at the central level for issuing permits and mandating proof of tree ownership instead of land ownership. Such policy changes aim to shift India from being a timber importer to a leading exporter, enhancing farmers' income and improving soil carbon content.

(With inputs from agencies.)