Parents Demand Justice After 11-Year-Old's Brutal Murder at UP School

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the parents of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered at his school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras are demanding justice. The grieving parents insist that the accused must face the death penalty.

According to police reports, the boy was found dead on September 23 at the hostel of a private school. The deceased's father, Shrikishan Kushwaha, narrated the shocking events, emphasizing the brutal nature of the crime. He revealed a distressing timeline of misleading information provided by the school's administration.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has described the crime as "unforgivable" and attributed it to "carelessness." Five suspects, including the school owner, have been arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)