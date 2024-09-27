Parents Demand Justice After 11-Year-Old's Brutal Murder at UP School
Parents of an 11-year-old boy allegedly murdered in a Hathras school demand justice, calling for the death penalty for the accused. The boy's father recounts frantic calls and misleading information from the school, while the mother urges for the school's demolition. Five suspects are arrested as investigations proceed.
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the parents of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered at his school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras are demanding justice. The grieving parents insist that the accused must face the death penalty.
According to police reports, the boy was found dead on September 23 at the hostel of a private school. The deceased's father, Shrikishan Kushwaha, narrated the shocking events, emphasizing the brutal nature of the crime. He revealed a distressing timeline of misleading information provided by the school's administration.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has described the crime as "unforgivable" and attributed it to "carelessness." Five suspects, including the school owner, have been arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation to ensure justice.
