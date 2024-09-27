Left Menu

Parents Demand Justice After 11-Year-Old's Brutal Murder at UP School

Parents of an 11-year-old boy allegedly murdered in a Hathras school demand justice, calling for the death penalty for the accused. The boy's father recounts frantic calls and misleading information from the school, while the mother urges for the school's demolition. Five suspects are arrested as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:59 IST
Parents Demand Justice After 11-Year-Old's Brutal Murder at UP School
Father of the deceased school boy Shrikishan Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the parents of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered at his school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras are demanding justice. The grieving parents insist that the accused must face the death penalty.

According to police reports, the boy was found dead on September 23 at the hostel of a private school. The deceased's father, Shrikishan Kushwaha, narrated the shocking events, emphasizing the brutal nature of the crime. He revealed a distressing timeline of misleading information provided by the school's administration.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has described the crime as "unforgivable" and attributed it to "carelessness." Five suspects, including the school owner, have been arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024