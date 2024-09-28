U.S. Contemplates New Sanctions Post-Venezuela's Disputed Election

The U.S. government is contemplating the imposition of new sanctions on individuals in Venezuela and might revoke licenses for oil companies operating there, in response to what it alleges is a fraudulent election result. Brian Nichols, the top U.S. diplomat for Latin America, revealed this during a briefing.

Nichols discussed potential sanctions and visa restrictions targeting Venezuelans, as well as the termination of oil licenses. He highlighted Venezuela's significant but declining oil production due to under-investment and U.S. sanctions. Despite a slight rebound in recent years, the industry struggles.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, reiterated America's commitment to working with allies for a democratic transition in Venezuela. He emphasized the lack of transparency in the July 28 presidential election, which many believe favored opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

Electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner, but failed to disclose vote tallies, citing a computer hack. Opposition claims and publicly available evidence suggest Gonzalez won, leading to calls for revised U.S. sanctions. America and its allies have refused to recognize Maduro's victory.

Nichols called for the release of those detained post-election and an end to political violence against the opposition, stressing Caracas's unfulfilled promises of transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)