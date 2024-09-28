Bomb Threat at Taj West End Hotel Triggers Swift Police Response

The Taj West End Hotel here received a bomb threat on Saturday through an email from unknown miscreants, as per police officials. The local police and bomb squad rushed to the scene upon receiving information to conduct a thorough investigation, said Shekhar HT, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru.

The Taj West End here is known for hosting prominent politicians and cricketers. More details awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)