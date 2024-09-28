Bomb Threat at Taj West End Hotel Triggers Swift Police Response
The Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email. Police and bomb squad promptly arrived at the scene to investigate, stated Deputy Commissioner Shekhar HT.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Taj West End Hotel here received a bomb threat on Saturday through an email from unknown miscreants, as per police officials. The local police and bomb squad rushed to the scene upon receiving information to conduct a thorough investigation, said Shekhar HT, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru.
The Taj West End here is known for hosting prominent politicians and cricketers. More details awaited. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement