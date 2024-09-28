Delhi High Court Awards Rs. 2.5 Lakh Compensation for Infant's Death by Stray Dog

The Delhi High Court has recently awarded a lump sum ex gratia compensation of Rs. 2.5 lakh to a mother whose five-month-old infant was tragically killed by a stray dog in 2008. The incident took place in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital. In its observation, the court underscored the serious threat posed by stray dogs to human life and dignity, noting the complex relationship between humans and dogs, which often oscillates between compassion and love.

The court emphasized the need for authorities to manage the stray dog menace with compassion to maintain a balance between human and dog living conditions. It called for a multi-faceted response to foster an environment of empathy and balanced coexistence. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the Delhi Government to disburse the compensation within three months, adding that the petitioner may pursue further legal remedies in the Civil Court, which should adjudicate the matter within a year.

Justice Kaurav clarified that the ex gratia amount granted by the High Court is separate from any compensation that might be awarded by the Civil Court. The petitioner's plea for a higher compensation of Rs. 50 lakh stemmed from the horrific incident in August 2007, where her son was fatally attacked by a stray dog. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged, and legal notices were sent to the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking compensation due to alleged negligence in controlling the stray dog population.

(With inputs from agencies.)