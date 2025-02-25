Assam's Mega Investment Bonanza: Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore in Proposals

Assam's Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit kicked off with a bang, securing over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investment proposals on its first day. Among the prominent contributors were Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tatas, signifying a resounding vote of confidence in the northeastern state's potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the summit as a pivotal event to connect Assam with global opportunities. He emphasized the state's strategic location and rich resources, mentioning Assam tea's historic global impact. Modi projected Assam as a promising gateway between Southeast Asia and India, ready for transformative growth.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's economic transition to stability and envisioned the state achieving a USD 143 billion economy by 2030. Sarma urged international investors to join Assam's growth journey, noting recent peace and stability as a foundation for future prosperity.

