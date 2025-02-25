Assam's Mega Investment Bonanza: Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore in Proposals
Assam's Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit successfully attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Top industry leaders like Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tatas announced significant contributions. Prime Minister Modi highlighted Assam's potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia, urging global connectivity and investment. Chief Minister Sarma projected a USD 143 billion economy by 2030.
- Country:
- India
Assam's Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit kicked off with a bang, securing over Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investment proposals on its first day. Among the prominent contributors were Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and Tatas, signifying a resounding vote of confidence in the northeastern state's potential.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the summit as a pivotal event to connect Assam with global opportunities. He emphasized the state's strategic location and rich resources, mentioning Assam tea's historic global impact. Modi projected Assam as a promising gateway between Southeast Asia and India, ready for transformative growth.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Assam's economic transition to stability and envisioned the state achieving a USD 143 billion economy by 2030. Sarma urged international investors to join Assam's growth journey, noting recent peace and stability as a foundation for future prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Urges Adani to Resume Full Power Supply Amid Contract Dispute
Bangladesh Urges Adani Power to Resume Full Power Supply Amid Disputes
US Lawmakers Challenge Biden DOJ's Decisions on Adani Case
Court Clears Path for Adani's Mumbai Power Boost Project
Tata Power-DDL Shines in Global Smart Grid Rankings