Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices surged by about 3% following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel. This retaliatory move by Iran, due to Israel's actions against Hezbollah, has created significant geopolitical tension. The market anticipates potential disruptions in oil supply, especially affecting Middle Eastern producers, causing volatility in trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:01 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices surged approximately 3% on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the latter's offensive against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Brent futures increased by $1.86, or 2.6%, closing at $73.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.66, or 2.4%, settling at $69.83. Earlier, both benchmarks had soared over 5%.

Alarms echoed across Israel with explosions heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley as residents sought shelter. Political risk strategist Clay Seigle mentioned Israel might expand its military offensive to strike Iran directly, putting Iran's oil assets at risk. An Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities could disrupt more than a million barrels per day, Seigle noted.

In the Red Sea, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for damaging two vessels near Hodeidah, aligning with Iran's proxies who could target Saudi Arabia. Analyst Tamas Varga from PVM highlighted fears of impacted oil supply and expected volatile trading. The oil market, initially near a two-week low, rebounded post-attack amid OPEC+ and Libya's production outlook, with the OPEC+ panel meeting set for October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024