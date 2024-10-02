WHO calls for urgent overhaul of care systems for older people as population ages

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday issued an urgent call for countries to transform their care and support systems for older people, warning that current systems are not prepared to meet growing demand.

Anshu Banerjee, head of WHO’s division on maternal, child and adolescent health and ageing, emphasized the need for rethinking how care is delivered to older people.

“We all require support to care for ourselves at some point in our lives, but we are more likely to require care the longer we live,” he said.

“However, evidence shows that care and support systems across the world are not yet prepared to meet the needs of older people.”

Alarming statistics

According to WHO’s analysis, unmet healthcare needs persist among older adults, regardless of where they live.

By 2030, one in six people globally will be over 60, and 80 per cent of older adults will live in low and middle-income countries by 2050, further underscoring the global priority of healthy ageing.

Latest data also points to alarming challenges ahead, including “ageist” stereotypes that poor health is an inevitable part of ageing, thereby preventing many older people from receiving necessary care.

It also found that only 25 per cent of reporting countries have adequate resources to implement integrated care, and that just 16 per cent of low-income countries offer training programmes for informal caregivers who are the backbone of support in many regions.

A majority of them are family members and almost always women.

Radical shift needed

Dr. Banerjee noted that the transformation of care systems is essential not only for older adults but for improving care across all age groups, making it a valuable investment for the future.

“The UN Decade of Healthy Ageing underscores that a radical shift is required in how we value and deliver care to foster healthy ageing – and WHO stands ready to support countries who are committed to make this shift,” he said.

The agency’s recommendations for transforming care systems include delivering person-centred care that focuses on individual needs and preferences, integrating health and social care services across various settings, and providing equitable support for caregivers.

It also highlighted the need for greater collaboration between national governments, local authorities, civil society and the private sector to make these changes happen.

International Day of Older Persons

The call, coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, came as the world approaches the midpoint of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030) on combatting ageism, creating age-friendly environments and improving integrated and long-term care.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Older Persons is, Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide. Visit UN News for more.

