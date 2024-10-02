Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Flooding in Nepal, Thousands of Children and Families Affected

The devastation extends to health and education infrastructure, with 13 hospitals damaged, posing a serious threat to children's health and nutrition.

In the wake of relentless rainfall, Nepal has been hit by severe flooding, with thousands of children and families impacted, UNICEF reported today. Early estimates from authorities indicate that 217 people, including 35 children, have lost their lives, with many others injured or missing. The floods have damaged hundreds of homes, displacing thousands of families and leaving children vulnerable to harsh conditions. The extreme rains, which began on 27 September, have also triggered landslides, blocking roads and disrupting search and rescue efforts.

Alice Akunga, UNICEF Representative to Nepal, expressed deep concern: “Children and young people desperately need support. The trauma these children are enduring cannot be underestimated, and they are at greater risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse.”

The devastation extends to health and education infrastructure, with 13 hospitals damaged, posing a serious threat to children's health and nutrition. Moreover, 54 schools have been damaged, affecting over 10,000 children who have lost access to safe learning and healing spaces.

UNICEF is working with the Government of Nepal and partners to deliver emergency relief. Pre-positioned supplies like hygiene kits, water purification tablets, and tarpaulin sheets have been dispatched to assist affected children and families. Akunga emphasized the urgency, saying, “We must act quickly to support the thousands of children who will be forced to sleep outside tonight.”

Efforts are underway to scale up the emergency response and mitigate the impact of this disaster on Nepal's most vulnerable.  

