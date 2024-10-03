Mumbai Bullion: Opening Rates Analysis
The opening rates in Mumbai's bullion market reveal current pricing for silver and gold. Silver is priced at Rs 90,930 per kilo, with standard gold (99.5) at Rs 75,459, and pure gold (99.9) at Rs 75,762. These figures provide insights into market trends.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
As trading kicks off in Mumbai's bullion market, the opening rates present a snapshot of current precious metal values.
Silver is valued at Rs 90,930 per kilo, while gold shows its worth with standard (99.5) at Rs 75,459 and pure (99.9) at Rs 75,762.
These figures serve as indicators for market dynamics and investor strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Bullion
- Rates
- Silver
- Gold
- Market
- Investment
- Precious Metals
- Pricing
- Trends
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration
Foreign Exchange Market to Close for Id-E-Milad
Countdown to Crucial Fed Decision Amid Market Jitters
Taiwan's Gold Apollo Denies Involvement in Explosive Pagers Used in Lebanon
China's Property Market Crisis: Hegang's Basement Prices Echo Nationwide