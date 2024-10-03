Left Menu

Mumbai Bullion: Opening Rates Analysis

The opening rates in Mumbai's bullion market reveal current pricing for silver and gold. Silver is priced at Rs 90,930 per kilo, with standard gold (99.5) at Rs 75,459, and pure gold (99.9) at Rs 75,762. These figures provide insights into market trends.

As trading kicks off in Mumbai's bullion market, the opening rates present a snapshot of current precious metal values.

Silver is valued at Rs 90,930 per kilo, while gold shows its worth with standard (99.5) at Rs 75,459 and pure (99.9) at Rs 75,762.

These figures serve as indicators for market dynamics and investor strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

