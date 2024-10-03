Left Menu

France's Wealth Tax Proposal Aims to Reduce Deficit

France is introducing a new wealth tax, affecting less than 1% of households, to address its growing deficit. The focus is on taxing the wealthiest, aiming to balance revenue without deterring businesses. The deficit is projected at 6.1% of GDP, with reduction plans in place.

Updated: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST
France is planning to introduce a new wealth tax that will impact less than 1% of households, as the nation endeavors to manage its ballooning deficit.

Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin emphasized the tax targets only the wealthiest, aiming to balance taxation with the encouragement of business growth.

The government's goal is a 5% deficit reduction by 2025, with additional strategies aimed at high-earning corporations.

