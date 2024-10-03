Left Menu

Eurozone Stock Markets Suffer Amid SAP Probe and Economic Slowdown

European shares fell as SAP faced a widened U.S. investigation and Euro zone business activity contracted. STOXX 600 dropped 0.8%, led by losses in the automobile sector. The decline raised expectations for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, with inflation trends further supporting this outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:18 IST
Eurozone Stock Markets Suffer Amid SAP Probe and Economic Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a downturn following reports of an extended investigation into German tech giant SAP by U.S. authorities, combined with tepid economic data from the Eurozone. The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.8%.

The automotive sector faced significant pressure, registering a 2.1% drop—the lowest in almost a year—following a downgrade of Stellantis by Barclays. SAP's shares fell by 1.5%, contributing to an overall dip in technology stocks.

Amid declining business activities and potential interest rate cuts by the ECB, markets reflected a cautious outlook. Notable decreases were seen in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40. In the UK, the FTSE displayed minimal movement despite earlier gains following Bank of England projections on interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024