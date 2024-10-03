Left Menu

Transforming Indian Agricultural Markets: A Pathway to Better Farmer Incomes

A Reserve Bank of India research paper suggests reforms in agricultural marketing to enhance farmer incomes through increased private mandis, highlighting pricing challenges with TOP vegetables. It promotes leveraging e-NAM and boosting farmer organizations to address inflation and improve market infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:12 IST
Transforming Indian Agricultural Markets: A Pathway to Better Farmer Incomes
  • Country:
  • India

A recent research paper from the Reserve Bank of India has called for significant reforms in agricultural marketing to better support Indian farmers. The paper emphasizes the crucial role of increasing private mandis to ensure farmers receive higher returns on their produce.

The study highlights the pressing issue of pricing challenges faced by farmers, particularly with perishable commodities like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes—collectively known as TOP vegetables—where there's a considerable disparity in the share of consumer spending that reaches the farmers.

Additionally, the research stresses the importance of leveraging e-national agricultural markets (e-NAM) and fostering farmer produce organizations to enhance market efficiency. The RBI points out that these changes, alongside futures trading for some crops, could ultimately manage risk and stabilize farmer incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024