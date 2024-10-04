Left Menu

Libya's Oil Production: Back on Track Amid Political Turmoil

Libya's National Oil Corporation announced the resumption of full oil production nearly two months after halting operations at two major fields due to a political crisis. The decision follows the resolution of a conflict involving the Central Bank. Previously, the shutdown was attributed to local protests and governance disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:57 IST
Libya's Oil Production: Back on Track Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared on Thursday the reactivation of full oil production, ending nearly two months of halted operations at major fields amid a significant political crisis. This announcement came as a relief to the oil market and Libya's economy.

The NOC stated it plans to resume production at the Sharara and El-Feel oil fields, alongside export operations from Es Sider, Libya's largest port. In August, the company invoked 'force majeure,' a legal clause allowing contract termination due to extraordinary events, halting operations during disputes over bank governance.

The shutdown was earlier linked to protests by the Fezzan Movement and a power struggle over the Central Bank's control. Recent political developments, including the appointment of a new Central Bank governor, were instrumental in restoring stability and resuming oil production. Libya, which produces over 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, heavily relies on the oil sector amidst its prolonged political fragmentation since the 2011 uprising against Moammar Gadhafi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024