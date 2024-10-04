Intense Clash in Abhujmaad: 30 Naxals Eliminated

An intense and ongoing encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border has resulted in the deaths of 30 Naxals as of Friday. Security forces have managed to recover the bodies of all seven confirmed casualties alongside a substantial cache of weapons, including dangerous firearms like AK-47s and SLRs.

The violent confrontation erupted in the dense Abhujmaad forest, situated along the borders of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. It followed a search operation initiated by a police team, based on reliable intelligence inputs regarding the presence of naxalites lurking in the region.

As the battle continues to unfold, authorities are on high alert, and additional information surrounding the incident is keenly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)