Left Menu

Intense Clash in Abhujmaad: 30 Naxals Eliminated

A fierce encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border has led to the death of 30 Naxals. Security forces recovered the bodies and a significant cache of arms, including AK-47s. The clash erupted in the Abhujmaad forest during a police operation, and the situation remains active as details unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:52 IST
Intense Clash in Abhujmaad: 30 Naxals Eliminated
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense and ongoing encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border has resulted in the deaths of 30 Naxals as of Friday. Security forces have managed to recover the bodies of all seven confirmed casualties alongside a substantial cache of weapons, including dangerous firearms like AK-47s and SLRs.

The violent confrontation erupted in the dense Abhujmaad forest, situated along the borders of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. It followed a search operation initiated by a police team, based on reliable intelligence inputs regarding the presence of naxalites lurking in the region.

As the battle continues to unfold, authorities are on high alert, and additional information surrounding the incident is keenly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024