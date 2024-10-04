Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Bodyguard of TMC Leader in Cattle Smuggling Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday extended bail to Sehgal Hossain, the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, in connection with an ongoing probe into the massive cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, presiding over the case, highlighted that while investigations concerning Hossain are complete and a supplementary complaint has been lodged, there has been no progress in the trial over the last two years.

The court assessed Hossain's social ties and employment background, concluding he poses no flight risk and is unlikely to tamper with documentary evidence or influence witnesses. He has been held in judicial custody since June 2022 for related offenses and since October 2022 for his current charges, significantly impacting his right to a timely trial. The extensive documentation involved suggests that his trial will be protracted, as seen in similar cases, prompting the court to grant bail.

Adding context, the court noted that Anubrata Mondal, the principal accused in the case, recently secured bail from the Supreme Court in the CBI matter and from a trial court concerning the ED investigation. Both Mondal and other involved individuals face allegations of participating in illicit cattle smuggling activities between India and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)