Enforcement Directorate Restores Assets to Cheated Students in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate has restored assets worth more than Rs 89 lakh to six individuals allegedly defrauded by officials of a Kerala medical college. The case, linked to the sale of MBBS and PG admissions, led to asset recoveries following legal proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:31 IST
Enforcement Directorate Restores Assets to Cheated Students in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday that it has successfully reclaimed assets valued at over Rs 89 lakh for six individuals who were purportedly defrauded by the administrators of a Kerala medical college. The fraud involved the illicit exchange of money for admissions to MBBS and PG courses.

This case originated from an FIR lodged by the Kerala Police crime branch, centering around charges that officials at Dr SM CSI Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram collected funds under false pretenses, knowing full well that such admissions were invalid after the enforcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The Kerala High Court has mandated an inquiry into these allegations, while the ED works proactively to ensure the return of the remaining funds to the victims. As the investigation reveals more details, further restitution efforts are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

