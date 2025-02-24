Enforcement Directorate Restores Assets to Cheated Students in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Monday that it has successfully reclaimed assets valued at over Rs 89 lakh for six individuals who were purportedly defrauded by the administrators of a Kerala medical college. The fraud involved the illicit exchange of money for admissions to MBBS and PG courses.

This case originated from an FIR lodged by the Kerala Police crime branch, centering around charges that officials at Dr SM CSI Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram collected funds under false pretenses, knowing full well that such admissions were invalid after the enforcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The Kerala High Court has mandated an inquiry into these allegations, while the ED works proactively to ensure the return of the remaining funds to the victims. As the investigation reveals more details, further restitution efforts are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)