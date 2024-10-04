Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Rs 50 Crore Healthcare Facility in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Hiramani Aarogyadham facility, a significant healthcare development in Adalaj, Gujarat. Shah praised PM Modi's comprehensive health initiatives which aim to improve healthcare accessibility across India. Initiatives include medical colleges, AIIMS, and Ayushman card for economic health support.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has launched the Hiramani Aarogyadham facility in Adalaj, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore by the Janshayak Trust. Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to prioritize the health of India's 140 crore citizens through an extensive health protection network comprising 37 schemes.

Highlighting tributes to his parents and inspired by Shri Narhari Amin's societal commitment, Shah discussed challenges posed by environmental pollution and modern lifestyle on health. Emphasizing the unaffordability of healthcare for many, he credited Modi for extending services to rural areas and fostered government-social organization collaborations for public welfare. Shah critiqued healthcare's long-standing negligence post-independence, while praising Modi's thorough overhaul on health services.

Shah pointed to initiatives like opening medical colleges, anticipating 75,000 more seats over a decade, and the Ayushman card providing Rs 5 lakh coverage for 60 crore poor. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel aligned with Shah's views, attributing the growth in healthcare access to Modi's governance, mentioning the addition of AIIMS and medical colleges, and improving Gujarat's health infrastructure for remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

