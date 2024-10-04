Ukraine's Bold Kursk Operation: Motivating Allies in a Strategic Battle

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday his visit to the northern Sumy region, the launch site of Ukraine's significant military incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

Nearly two months into the unexpected campaign, Ukrainian forces control parts of the Russian border, despite the slowing pace and counterattacks by Russian troops. Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic importance of the Kursk operation, which bolsters motivation among Ukraine's allies to support and pressure Russia more decisively.

Appearing with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, he thanked the military for defending Ukraine's borders, noting the boost in Western military support. While the operation's rapid success did not extensively distract Russia, Zelenskiy held discussions on military fronts, air defenses, and energy challenges. Meanwhile, General Syrskyi highlighted cyber cooperation efforts with U.S. counterparts to gain an upper hand in cyber warfare.

