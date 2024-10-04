Abu Dhabi Developer to Build 'Next Generation City' on Egypt's North Coast
Abu Dhabi's ADQ has chosen Modon Holding PSC as the chief developer for a massive city project in Ras El Hekma, Egypt, with substantial short-term investments. Key partners include Orascom Construction and Elsewedy Electric, as Modon navigates the complex landscape boosted by crisis-relieving funds.
Abu Dhabi's state-backed fund, ADQ, has designated Modon Holding PSC as the principal developer for a sprawling urban project located at Ras El Hekma on Egypt's northern coast. The announcement was made through a statement released on Friday, highlighting a strategic collaboration between the UAE entities.
The project, initially revealed in February, involves $35 billion in short-term investments, including a massive $24 billion allocated for land rights along the Mediterranean. The venture aims to inject much-needed funds into Egypt's economy, suffering from foreign currency shortages amplified by reduced Suez Canal revenue due to regional conflicts.
A framework agreement has been signed with Egypt's Orascom Construction as a primary partner for the construction phase. Additional memoranda of understanding have been confirmed with partners like Elsewedy Electric and Abu Dhabi Airports, though Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group was not mentioned, despite prior involvement claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADQ
- Modon
- Ras El Hekma
- Egypt
- Orascom
- Elsewedy
- Abu Dhabi
- development
- investment
- construction
ALSO READ
Abu Dhabi Launches Field Survey to Enhance Government Housing Utilisation
Abu Dhabi City Municipality Launches Ninth Cycle of 'Irtiqaa' Award to Spur Creativity
Shah Rukh Khan Mobbed by Fans at Mumbai Airport En Route to Host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi
NY Lagos Strikers Impress at Zim Afro T10, Eye Abu Dhabi T10
Abu Dhabi's Q2 2024 Economic Surge Driven by Non-Oil Sectors