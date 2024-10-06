Reviving Lake Uru Uru: Bolivia's Battle Against Pollution
Volunteers in Oruro, Bolivia, are cleaning Lake Uru Uru, which suffers from pollution with mineral sediments and garbage. The lake, important for flamingos and migratory birds, has seen 19 hectares reclaimed through annual clean-ups since 2021. This effort is crucial for preserving local heritage.
In the high-altitude city of Oruro, Bolivia, dedicated volunteers and local leaders donned safety gear to tackle pollution at Lake Uru Uru on Saturday. The lake, which is a crucial habitat for flamingos and migratory birds, faces severe contamination from mineral sediments and garbage.
The collective annual effort has made a significant impact, reclaiming approximately 19 hectares of land from waste since 2021. This has been a critical step in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the area, as noted by city officials.
Local leader Florencio Aguilar emphasized the lake's transformation over the years, recalling stories from grandparents about its former state brimming with wildlife. Meanwhile, Andres Aruquipa, representing a city-run sanitation company, projected that some 180 metric tons of trash would be collected during the weekend's clean-up.
