Left Menu

Reviving Lake Uru Uru: Bolivia's Battle Against Pollution

Volunteers in Oruro, Bolivia, are cleaning Lake Uru Uru, which suffers from pollution with mineral sediments and garbage. The lake, important for flamingos and migratory birds, has seen 19 hectares reclaimed through annual clean-ups since 2021. This effort is crucial for preserving local heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oruro | Updated: 06-10-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 03:14 IST
Reviving Lake Uru Uru: Bolivia's Battle Against Pollution
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

In the high-altitude city of Oruro, Bolivia, dedicated volunteers and local leaders donned safety gear to tackle pollution at Lake Uru Uru on Saturday. The lake, which is a crucial habitat for flamingos and migratory birds, faces severe contamination from mineral sediments and garbage.

The collective annual effort has made a significant impact, reclaiming approximately 19 hectares of land from waste since 2021. This has been a critical step in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the area, as noted by city officials.

Local leader Florencio Aguilar emphasized the lake's transformation over the years, recalling stories from grandparents about its former state brimming with wildlife. Meanwhile, Andres Aruquipa, representing a city-run sanitation company, projected that some 180 metric tons of trash would be collected during the weekend's clean-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024