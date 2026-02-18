Left Menu

Film Shoots Navigate Pollution for a Bollywood Revival in Delhi

As pollution levels decrease in Delhi, film shoots are making a comeback. The Delhi Film Policy has received multiple applications for new projects, including a film starring Kartik Aaryan. The Delhi government is working on enhancing its film industry infrastructure, including AVGC development and collaborating with the central government.

Film shoots have resumed in Delhi as pollution levels have diminished following the retreat of winter. This has seen the resurgence of activity in the capital, with authorities fielding five applications for film shoots in January and February, a notable uptick after none in December due to severe air quality conditions.

One project already secured the green light to begin filming, starring Kartik Aaryan, at prominent city locations such as Connaught Place and the Delhi Metro Blue Line. Other applications continue to target iconic spots like Chandni Chowk and various metro stations, as officials prepare for Delhi's upcoming film festival set for March 25.

The Delhi Film Policy, initiated in 2022, facilitates film production through a streamlined clearance system, drawing both domestic and international interest. With more applications anticipated, the Delhi government is also making headway in expanding the city's AVGC sector and linking its e-film clearance technology with national platforms.

