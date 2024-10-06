Left Menu

Kazakhstan Faces Crossroads: Nuclear Power Debate Heats Up

Kazakhstan's government, led by President Tokayev, is advocating for the construction of its first nuclear power plant to replace coal plants. Despite its uranium production, the proposal faces public backlash due to safety concerns and historical Soviet nuclear legacies. The referendum symbolizes public involvement amidst ongoing criticism.

Updated: 06-10-2024 08:30 IST
Kazakhstan Faces Crossroads: Nuclear Power Debate Heats Up
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan prepares for a pivotal referendum on the proposed construction of its first nuclear power plant, a move pushed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's administration. This initiative seeks to phase out the nation's coal dependency. However, the plan is mired in controversy, largely stemming from safety worries and historical Soviet-era nuclear testing.

Despite possessing substantial natural gas resources, Kazakhstan relies heavily on coal for electricity. The country imports power from Russia due to aging facilities struggling to meet demand. Nuclear energy is marketed as a natural progression, given Kazakhstan's status as a leading uranium producer, yet public apprehension remains palpable.

Tokayev emphasizes the necessity to progress and leverage Kazakhstan's competitive advantages. Critics, however, argue for alternative solutions like gas-powered plants, citing lower pollution risks. The specter of the 1986 Chornobyl disaster and numerous Soviet nuclear tests linger, contributing to public distrust of nuclear power in the region.

