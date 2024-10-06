Amid Tense Contests, Push for Secular Government Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir
Exit polls predict a tight race in Jammu and Kashmir, with significant calls for a secular, non-BJP government. CPI(M) and PDP leaders emphasize the need for unity among secular parties. BJP remains optimistic about its chances despite predictions favoring the NC-Congress alliance. Final results are eagerly anticipated on October 8.
In the politically charged atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls have projected a close contest that has fueled calls for a secular, non-BJP government in the region. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami emphasized the public's preference for a government that truly represents their voices.
Tarigami, speaking to ANI, underscored the expectation that results will align with public sentiment favoring secular governance. Meanwhile, PDP candidate Zuhaib Yousuf Mir hinted at potential alliances to prevent BJP dominance, expressing readiness to join forces with the National Conference-Congress coalition.
Amidst predictions from various polls indicating a hung assembly, BJP leaders remain confident, with discussions ongoing with like-minded parties. As the outcome hangs in the balance, all eyes are on the anticipated vote count results on October 8.
