Left Menu

Amid Tense Contests, Push for Secular Government Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir

Exit polls predict a tight race in Jammu and Kashmir, with significant calls for a secular, non-BJP government. CPI(M) and PDP leaders emphasize the need for unity among secular parties. BJP remains optimistic about its chances despite predictions favoring the NC-Congress alliance. Final results are eagerly anticipated on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:05 IST
Amid Tense Contests, Push for Secular Government Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir
CPI-M candidate from Kulgam Assembly constituency, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the politically charged atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls have projected a close contest that has fueled calls for a secular, non-BJP government in the region. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami emphasized the public's preference for a government that truly represents their voices.

Tarigami, speaking to ANI, underscored the expectation that results will align with public sentiment favoring secular governance. Meanwhile, PDP candidate Zuhaib Yousuf Mir hinted at potential alliances to prevent BJP dominance, expressing readiness to join forces with the National Conference-Congress coalition.

Amidst predictions from various polls indicating a hung assembly, BJP leaders remain confident, with discussions ongoing with like-minded parties. As the outcome hangs in the balance, all eyes are on the anticipated vote count results on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024